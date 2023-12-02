Mail account order of display
Added 3 email accounts, but I cannot see what determines the order they list in my mail folder display. My most used email account it at the bottom, while I want it to be at the top. Does not seem to relate to the order that you create them, or alphabetic by email account name, or something else? Any suggesttions?
@haydons3 Not yet implemented, upvote the request (first post)
@haydons3 Welcome to Vivaldi!
Upvote the first post here -> https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/55327/sort-email-account-order