Vivaldi on Linux Question ?
-
Using Vivaldi on Linux 20.2 MATE. I'm automatically logged into the browser when I launch it. But the problem is that whenever I try to go to Facebook or any Google app in Vivaldi, I'm forced to go through two-factor authentication. It happens every time, no matter if I check the box saying "Remember this browser" This doesn't happen on my Windows computer. Would appreciate any tips on how to fix this.
-
I was hoping some of our resident Linux eggsperts would answer this, apparently they're too busy quibbling about distros again...
I'm automatically logged into the browser when I launch it.
This is Vivaldi's Sync service and hos no relation to being signed into websites.
Would appreciate any tips on how to fix this.
Try not deleting cookies and site data on browser close.
(Settings > Privacy & Security > Cookies, set to Accept = All)