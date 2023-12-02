Disappearance of the address bar
-
Can you tell me how to reset the address bar.
I don’t know how she disappeared, no action on my part in the settings.
If I uncheck the box in the settings it does not return.
I put back a backup of my file it comes back about 3 seconds then disappears again.
If I put a blank profile it is present but when I activate the synchronization it disappears again.
I think I had to record a movement of the mouth that made the bar disappear and that’s recording in sync.
How to find my bar without deleting my synchronization.
Thanks
-
Did you perhaps press F11? If so, press it again (F11 is "toggle fullscreen").
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@pitcat Fit F2 for quick commands, type address, select the entry "Address Bar" and hit Return key.
Address bar appears.
If you use Sync, then wait a few minutes (can be up to 1 hour to be synced!) to sync the new setting.
-
No F11
F2 and adress give me F8 but F8 make the adress field in color dont remove the bar.
But in the same time this morning i'm doing the update to vivaldi snapshot and make a restore folder and now work fine.
It's the principal
Thank's.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
-
DoctorG
in french traduction Focus Address Field is "activer barre d'adresse" F8 !!!
And Address Bar is Barre d'adresse And yes when i clic on, the bar disappears !!!!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@pitcat Zut Alors! Je ne jamais a expecté ta language est Français.
Sorry, but tried to remember my rusty french i had in german lycee de filles, 11th class decades ago. No offence.
Well, "addr" works to type and select "Barre d'adresses" and click to get it back, that is a toggle!
-
One option toggles the address bar on/off.
The same as in Settings > Address Bar > Show address bar
One option focuses the Address field.
Should be pretty self-explanatory if you ask me
Thankfully in 6.5 they have added an option under the Menu > View to show the address bar as well, this was missing for a long time and confusing users...
EDIT: maybe they haven't - I was sure this was in one of the change logs.
-
DoctorG
Pathduck
I do this but sync change it all the time.
For me it's an old problem and now i know ho to restore addres bar !!!!!