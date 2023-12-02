Unsolved Gmail stopped syncing with one of the accounts
Adrian7832
Hi! I use Vivaldi email on 2 computers and have 2 email addresses connected, and both were working fine. Unfortunately, one of them just stopped syncing. What's more interesting is that it happens to the same email address and it stopped working 3 months ago on one computer and today on another - right after updating the browser to the latest version (6.4.3160.47). There appears to be some connection to the servers, it is able to login via OAuth, and it even claims to be verified and connected. But it doesn't download any new data, I get a "socket timeout" warning and a red exclamation mark on accounts list. I've tried checking my Gmail settings for IMAP and third-party clients (they're exactly the same as the properly working account), and I've tried deleting and recovering the account as a new one, but to no avail. What is funny, the second account works fine. I have no idea where to find answers.
Thank you in advance for any clues
mib3berlin
@Adrian7832
Hi, I got the same yesterday with my Gmail account, it is working again now.
I guess the changed something and back or a server error for some accounts.
This happen on different versions of Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
Adrian7832
@mib3berlin Thanks. Indeed, it now works on my home computer. But as I said, the problem has been going on on my work computer since the beginning of September (I didn't notice it at the beginning because the mailbox in Vivaldi serves me more as a backup than a sending and receiving tool). I'll let you know on Monday whether the problem has also disappeared on my work computer.