Hi! I use Vivaldi email on 2 computers and have 2 email addresses connected, and both were working fine. Unfortunately, one of them just stopped syncing. What's more interesting is that it happens to the same email address and it stopped working 3 months ago on one computer and today on another - right after updating the browser to the latest version (6.4.3160.47). There appears to be some connection to the servers, it is able to login via OAuth, and it even claims to be verified and connected. But it doesn't download any new data, I get a "socket timeout" warning and a red exclamation mark on accounts list. I've tried checking my Gmail settings for IMAP and third-party clients (they're exactly the same as the properly working account), and I've tried deleting and recovering the account as a new one, but to no avail. What is funny, the second account works fine. I have no idea where to find answers.

Thank you in advance for any clues





