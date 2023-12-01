Load images in email button gone missing
-
6.4.3160.44 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
After todays update
the email screen no longer shows the button to load images. Certain emails like the one below shows only a long blank screen under the large gray center box when images do not load.
-
Ive been going thru email and all of the sudden THIS one has the button
Is this button something that can be turned on or off?
-
You can remove that button by setting "Always allow..." in the box to its left. It will be visible for any email sender that has not had "always allow" external images enabled.
-
@wadesmart It is probable that you have set that sender to always have external images enabled, but the external images in the email cannot be decoded by Vivaldi Mail.
-
@Ayespy I dont "always allow" any content because of security concerns and I surly didnt do it on all the mail that I dont have the button on.
So let me ask the question in reverse, how do you reactivate the option?
-
@wadesmart Let me see if I can figure that out. I've never had to do it.
-
@Ayespy Ive been going thru the settings myself and I dont the way myself either.
-
@wadesmart I have asked developers, but may not hear back until Monday, as everyone went home for the weekend hours ago.
-
https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-get-started/mail-settings/#External_content_in_emails
Followed this but the contact does not have a check in the "Always allow" box.
-
So, that switch is there, but I'm not sure it actually works. If you have enabled external content for a contact, the box is not checked, and checking/unchecking it does nothing.
-
@wadesmart I take that back. I did find a contact with the box checked, I un-checked it, and now I will have to wait to see if I get an email with the "allow" choices visible. I am nearly certain to get an email from this sender tomorrow.
-
@wadesmart My original theory holds, though. I think the content you want to see cannot be decoded by Vivaldi Mail.
-
This morning I had some other updates to install and then our power went out. Fifteen minutes later it came back on and I restarted. I finished the updates and the restarted again and now that one email has the button!!
The images in that email are not there until I click the button and then they are - just like it is supposed to be. I have about 122 emails this morning I need to go thru and some have the button and some dont. Some have images and some dont.
I moved over to my laptop to view my email and every email has the button on it.
Could this be a possible corrupted profile??
One of the things Ive had to do in recent months is find the cache for the browser and delete it after it fails to start.
-
@wadesmart The button is only local. It is not registered at the server. I verified that the button does actually work locally, as does the checkbox in the contact list. When I disabled "always" at the contact itself, external images were hidden until I enabled it again.
I'm not sure how to explain why it would work as expected at the laptop but not the desktop. It is possible there is a slipped bit on the desktop.
-
@Ayespy wouldnt that then point to what I was asking about with profiles?
I get that the button is local to each machine which is why my laptop is fine but my desktop is not. I have not gone though all contacts but the ones I have checked all do not have load pics checked.
Im thinking about a OS switch after the first of the year so maybe reinstalling everything and trying out something else - will be a good thing The cache issue has been a pain so a fresh install might help with that.
-
@wadesmart said in Load images in email button gone missing:
@Ayespy wouldnt that then point to what I was asking about with profiles?
Yes, but I tend to view a "corrupt" profile as one which essentially makes Vivaldi globally unusable - not affecting one single function of one module. If you're on IMAP, then of course it's quite possible to refresh a profile and collect your mail all over again (I've done it more than once) without jumping to a whole new OS. If one does this, one often finds that everything is working faster and more smoothly.
-
I was going to test another OS for a year because - well - why not
It depends on my work load really. I might not have the time to set that up.
-
@wadesmart I keep at least one instance of some Linux distribution or other running on bare metal on some machine within arm's reach all the time. There's a good deal to be said for Linux. If one spent a whole year trying to use it mainly, there's a fair chance one could become addicted.
-
Ive been on Ubuntu since 4.10 and only moved to Kubuntu with 18.04. Ive used a few others on the laptops for testing but right now everything is Kubuntu with Vivaldi syncing across them all which has (was) helping with most of my work - and email.