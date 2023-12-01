Can't install extensions
-
Anorexorcist
I just installed Vivaldi and I was wondering if I could install extensions here? I went to the chrome web store but it says it's "currently unavailable". Watched a couple of tutorials and everybody can install it normally but I can't install it at all. Help?
-
@Anorexorcist Are you running Windows 7 or older? You won't be able to install extensions from the web store if that is the case. The last working version of Vivaldi for Windows 7 is considered too out of date and is blocked by the web store.
You can also check under the privacy section of settings (
vivaldi://settings/privacy/) to make sure the
Web Storeoption under
Google Extensionsis enabled.
-
Anorexorcist
Ohhhh. I do have the Win7, makes sense then. Nevertheless, thank you very much, I started getting annoyed :'D
-
@Anorexorcist If you must stay on Windows 7, then your best option for installing extensions is to enable developer mode on the extensions page (
vivaldi://extensions/) and load downloaded versions from places like GitHub.
But there have been some serious security bug patches in the Chromium core that Vivaldi uses in-between the last version supported on Windows 7 and now. I believe Firefox still has support for Windows 7 as of right now, but time is running out for it as well.
You probably hear this a lot if you mention Windows 7 on any other support forums, but it is probably time to get serious about either updating the OS to Windows 10 or considering alternatives like Linux.