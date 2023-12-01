@Anorexorcist If you must stay on Windows 7, then your best option for installing extensions is to enable developer mode on the extensions page ( vivaldi://extensions/ ) and load downloaded versions from places like GitHub.

But there have been some serious security bug patches in the Chromium core that Vivaldi uses in-between the last version supported on Windows 7 and now. I believe Firefox still has support for Windows 7 as of right now, but time is running out for it as well.

You probably hear this a lot if you mention Windows 7 on any other support forums, but it is probably time to get serious about either updating the OS to Windows 10 or considering alternatives like Linux.