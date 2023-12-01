@BOB1971 I've been doing the same as you, using developer tools and getting the alt-text copied from there to put in the Translate box. On a hunch I went searching Extensions and found this one:

Alt-Text Display extension for Chromium

Just loaded it following instructions on that page using the Chrome version. You need to open and use the directory that has the "manifest.json" file in it for Developer mode to load it.

Only played with it briefly but looks like it will work. You can select/copy text from the box it pops up. Not crazy about running another extension but don't see another way right now