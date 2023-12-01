Copy an Alt-Text?
-
I'm currently on 6 or 7 Mastodon instances and occasionally run into toots from folks from other countries with the alt-text in their original language.
I was wondering if Vivaldi could provide some way (extension? or F-* key shortcut?) to copy the alt-text so I can use Vivaldi's "Translation Selection". I have not found a way to "select" the alt-text to run the translation.
Yes, I have found the alt-text in developer tools: inspect: elements...
but I'm hoping for something easier.
[ edit: Copied from a previous post as this should be more appropriate category.]
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@BOB1971 Disable display of images in status bar and you see the alt text.
-
Yes, I can see the alt text with the image disabled. Thank you.
I want to copy the alt text to the translator.
Example image: https://mastodon.art/@[email protected]/111511657152808877
-
@BOB1971 I've been doing the same as you, using developer tools and getting the alt-text copied from there to put in the Translate box. On a hunch I went searching Extensions and found this one:
Alt-Text Display extension for Chromium
Just loaded it following instructions on that page using the Chrome version. You need to open and use the directory that has the "manifest.json" file in it for Developer mode to load it.
Only played with it briefly but looks like it will work. You can select/copy text from the box it pops up. Not crazy about running another extension but don't see another way right now
-
Thanks, I'll give that a try. Have a good day!
-
Wow, That's exactly what I was looking for. Thanks again.
-
@BOB1971 Yeah, I'm pleased with it too so far
Really helpful for translating #SilentSunday images