How do I change the order of the Express panels?
How can I change the order of the Expess panels in the mobile version of Vivaldi?
mib3berlin
@Tapo4ina
Hi, I don't know Express panels in Vivaldi, can you explain or add a screen shot?
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin User means Speed Dial. In some Slavic languages this is translated "express panel" or "express card."
As to changing the order of the tiles, simply tap-and-hold, the size of the tile will become smaller, then drag the smaller tile to the position you want.
@edwardp I mean these ones. For example, I want to change "Bots" to "Favorites", And how do I do that? In the PC version it's easy, just pinch and move, but in the mobile version I have problems...
edwardp Ambassador
@Tapo4ina Perhaps someone else may be able to help you.
My phone has Android 10 and all I have seen on that same bar, is Speed Dial, nothing else and cannot find a setting to add/change/remove anything on it. I have been made aware of settings that are available in newer versions of Android, but are not in 10.
Aaron Translator
@Tapo4ina
Try to do:
1, Tape the panel button to open it;
2, Switch to "Bookmark";
3, Long press the item that you want to move till it's left & right icon changed;
4, Long press and drag it up/down;
5, Single click again to finish.
@Aaron That's exactly what I tried to do, but it doesn't work for me...
mib3berlin
@Tapo4ina
Hi, the handle to move bookmarks and other can disappear if you change your Android default font size to smaller ore bigger size.
Set it to default.
User report issues with accessibility setting for downloaded apps.
Disable them to test this.
@mib3berlin I don’t quite understand what Access Settings for downloaded applications are
@Tapo4ina Downloaded apps would be ones like Vivaldi - that you downloaded and installed on the device. Some phones call them "installed" apps. Accessibility Settings are phone settings meant to make things larger or have more contrast so that they are "accessible" to people with visual impairment. If you go into your device settings and search the term accessibility, you will see all of the various accessibility categories, and one of them is for "installed apps."
@mib3berlin It seems like I did everything right, but it still doesn't work for me...
@Tapo4ina
Try update to the newest.
Stable(6.4.3171.110)
Snapshot(6.4.3171.92)
@Aaron I tried reinstalling Vivaldi, and downloaded Snapshot, but the problem remains... Screenshot_20231202-105655~2.png
@Tapo4ina This is so weird.What is your Android version?
I've tried on Android 9 and android 13
@Aaron 12 Android, It seems like everything worked on my old Android 10 phone
Aaron Translator
try landscape view?
@Aaron Lol, I checked on my other phone with Android 12 (go edition) and everything works...
@Aaron Does not work
What a weird phone! Which brand & what model?