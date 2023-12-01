My problem

Probably because of my unique bad usage habits,

Seven workspaces were established to store hundreds of tabs without closing,

Setting the default startup will load tabs that have not been closed before.

Hundreds of processes can often be launched and take a long time to load without response.

Although there is an option for lazy loading in the Settings, sometimes I accidentally turn it off (resulting in slower startup).

The browser's task manager and Settings fail to open under a large number of processes

And the program right-click menu to start in a new window can not ignore the previous old label,

It still starts a large number of processes (100+),

As I write this, it takes about 5 minutes or more to boot up.

Requests and feedback

Although some common tags can be stored as sessions

But if you're in my situation, you have to wait a long time to load

Can they be loaded separately at startup based on the current workspace?

It would be weird to restore tabs that load all workspaces at once.