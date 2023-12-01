Profile manager Page zh_CN string not optimization for Vivaldi
Aaron Translator
When lang is be set to Simplfield Chinese
the Profile manager Page right-bottom string still shows "Chrome".
I've tried some other langs include some European languages, American languages, South Asian languages, Middle Eastern languages,
and even Traditional Chinese ,
It only happens on Simplified Chinese.
Both Windows and Linux
Both the Several recent snapshots and stable
This means "Show when Chrome starts"
But it should be "shown on start", just like other langs: