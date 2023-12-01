Vivaldi Screen Burn
This is insane! I have been using vivaldi for less than 4 months and I love it so far, but what the hell is that??!! It burned my laptop display, now I permanently have Vivaldi's logo in the top left.
What do I do now?
Probably you have used vivaldi too many hours with too bright settings, some screens will suffer from burn-ins with a static screen. That could happen with any program, not Vivaldi in particular.
Try https://www.jscreenfix.com
press F11 to go full screen to remove the menu/tab bars, then move the always-changing square on the top and leave the pc some time to work
Contrary to what many seem to think, LCD screens are not immune to burn-in.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Screen_burn-in#Plasma,_LCD,_and_OLED_displays
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Image_persistence
This is why screensavers still are a good idea.
barbudo2005
@Pathduck Said:
This is why screensavers still are a good idea.
Or:
"Turn off the screen" : 5 minutes