“Wrong to turn the Internet into a surveillance economy”: Jon von Tetzchner at Web Summit 2023.
devina Vivaldi Team
Is it possible to build sustainable products without spying on users? What does the future of browsing look like? Watch our CEO, Jon von Tetzchner answer these questions at Web Summit 2023.
zmeYpc Translator
Great points, Jon, that I'm proud of.
Thanks for giving a shout-out to the volunteers!
Thanks for posting.
markhogan77
Nice interview, I'm loving Vivaldi. Just gets better and better! - thank you Volunteers!
ingolftopf Ambassador
@markhogan77
Welcome to Vivaldi, to the forum here and perhaps also to social.vivaldi.net, Vivaldi on Mastodon.
@devina, very good interview. I think that it is one thing to create income with ads, eg contextually, and quite another to create ads based on tracking and monitoring users, to sell this data to advertising companies.
Apart from being insulting and degrading by treating the user as simple merchandise, it is also a serious security risk, putting out of the user's control how these advertising companies process and protect this data.
I consider this a criminal practice putting at risk not only the privacy, but also the security of the user and I believe that the EU sees things in the same way.
There are many other ways to make money on the Internet, for example how Vivaldi is doing it, much more ethical and without questioning the security and privacy of the user, which was also one of the main reasons for using Vivaldi when it came out on the market.
The mustache makes the man.
@devina
Hello,
would like to welcome you here too.
I think you are quite new to the Vivaldi team.
devina Vivaldi Team
@ingolftopf Hello there! Yes, I'm the new Content Creator. Very excited to be part of the Vivaldi team.
@devina
Have fun and a good start for you.