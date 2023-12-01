@devina, very good interview. I think that it is one thing to create income with ads, eg contextually, and quite another to create ads based on tracking and monitoring users, to sell this data to advertising companies.

Apart from being insulting and degrading by treating the user as simple merchandise, it is also a serious security risk, putting out of the user's control how these advertising companies process and protect this data.

I consider this a criminal practice putting at risk not only the privacy, but also the security of the user and I believe that the EU sees things in the same way.

There are many other ways to make money on the Internet, for example how Vivaldi is doing it, much more ethical and without questioning the security and privacy of the user, which was also one of the main reasons for using Vivaldi when it came out on the market.