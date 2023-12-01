2FA Being Weird
-
Hey all,
so I've tried to login to vivaldi.net in the iOS app. Interestingly, the 2 factor authentication wants me to read a QR code which is displayed on my mobile screen, with my mobile (!) to authenticate. I did a quick research and haven't found this issue mentioned before. Did any of you encounter this?
The Sync works perfectly and I'm logged into my account there, it's just that I cannot login to vivaldi.net.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Which authentication method would you like to use? It looks like you've set up a security key option. Can you use that with your phone?
-
If i select that option, the following screen awaits.
I am so confused.
-
So I've checked and my 2FA settings show 1 security key which was set up in the past. But I think thats the Apple Touch ID I use on my Mac.
-
SereneSorcerer
I'm glad that I'm not the only one who has faced this issue. Did you manage to resolve it?