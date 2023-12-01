Here's what I want to get. Currently, if I right-click a tab in Vivaldi and choose "New Tab", it can create a new tab in a couple of places:

It can create the new tab at the very end of the order, after all the other tabs. But I don't want that.

It can create a new tab after the currently active tab. But I don't want that, either.

It can create a new tab at the end of a tab stack. That's better, but it's still not what I want.

When I right-click a tab — regardless of where it is in the tab order, regardless of whether the tab is active or not — and choose "New Tab", I want Vivaldi to create a new tab after THAT tab.

(If the tab is the last tab in a stack, then yes, the new tab should be created in the stack, rather than outside of it.)

How can I do this?