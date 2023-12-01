Vivaldi doesn't support macOs passkeys
For any site which has passkeys setup, whenever I try to login instead of getting verified by local biometrics I get a QR code to scan with my iOS device(s).
This works fine on Chrome and Safari.
Is this a missing feature, or a bug, or a misconfiguration on my end?
Using latest Vivaldi on latest macOs Sonoma as of today (11/30).
SereneSorcerer
If Vivaldi has not yet implemented support for macOS passkeys, it would explain why you're redirected to use a QR code for authentication. This feature depends on the browser's integration with the operating system's security and authentication frameworks.