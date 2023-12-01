Extensions seems to not work on Web Panels
Just noticed that uBlock Origin is not being applied to web panels. I have Twitter (X) added in the web panel sidebar, but it seems to not work as I can see some elements I have hidden using the extension that are properly hidden when I open the webpage in a proper tab.
mib3berlin
@rekglast
Hi, this is true, extensions do not work on Web Panels.
The Vivaldi team have removed this because of security reasons.
I am to lazy to search but there are several threads about this issue/change.
Cheers, mib