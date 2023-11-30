When will desktop view be fixed?
Desktop view was lost in the last update 6.4.3171.103, still not working in build 6.4.3171.110. Will this be fixed soon or is it time to find another browser? Without it the browser is completely useless on tablet screens.
edwardp Ambassador
There is a Desktop mode switch in the Settings and it is working in 6.4.3171.110.
Please see screenshots below.
Like I said desktop view is no longer working. There's a bug. I know all the settings thanks.
Something in the last updates modified chrome flags, to fix, open a new tab and type chrome://flags/ as the url. Then in the flags search box type "Default viewport width is device" and set it to "disabled".
@ziggyzag
Hi, did you change the default resolution of your device?
We had a user with such a high resolution Vivaldi switch to tablet mode and nobody could reproduce issues he reported, for example.
Cheers, mib
edwardp Ambassador
I found VAB-8310 (confirmed).
@mib3berlin No, no changes at all. It's a Lenovo 10 inch on default. I updated the browser on Google play and after the update had installed I reopened the browser and all my open tabs had changed to mobile view. Checked all the settings to see if one had turned off in the update but all on desktop. Tried toggling them off and on, cleared app cache etc, nothing worked except disabling the width flag.
@ziggyzag
Ah OK, I just thought user posting in the Android section are always on mobile phones if not explicitly mentioned.
All clear now.
I have same problem... It's either desktop mode not working or it's cropped out https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/705860
and I think the problem is with chromium as I noticed same issue with other browsers too