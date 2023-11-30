proof of unintuitivity
-
Most likely "unintuitivity" does not exist as a word. But it exist as a fact:
I really can't get upset enough about how unintuitiv calender presents itself. A calender as a reminder has to function as intuitive as such a thing can be. Otherwise the makers fail what they claim to do. And here they did.
With Vivaldis calender nearly everything does something which which makes me wonder "why" it does what it does.
The highlight of absentmindedness is where "<" and ">" are located: Left and right of "heute" (EN:today). What does NOT change clicking "<" or ">" is "heute" . Isn't this peculiar? It is even stranger what changes: The timeframe above. And although the timeframe changes the nearby "heute/today" does not?
Wouldn't it be the most intuitive OBVIOUS thing to place those "<" and ">" where they belong, where they DO what they are supposed to do and where it is shown what they do.
You (whoever Vivaldi-worrier or Vivaldi-warrior or Vivaldi-maker you are) may claim: oooohhh, that's one single detail.
It is a detail, as is the the tip of the iceberg. It is not the only one. An the whole iceberg is the thoughtlessness with which all those details are huddled together ...
-
Apart from the level of "aghastness", most likely doesn't exist as a word, I agree with you regarding the arrow positions https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/65390/overview-allow-changing-year-by-clicking-on-the-current-year/5?_=1701372527093
However, it's not an unusual placement as the following examples may show.
Examples: Roundcube Web calendars
Thunderbird until very recently
Posteo calendar
-
-
@WildEnte said in proof of unintuitivity:
Apart from the level of "aghastness",
You are sooooo whateverish
most likely doesn't exist as a word, I agree with you regarding the arrow positions
That's a little sign of the world not being completly .... broken
However, it's not an unusual placement as the following examples may show.
OMG. Since when copying some stupid, wrong, mindless somethingness means something different then agreeing to stupidness, wrong-doing, mindlessness?
IOW you say, yes, perfect is the enemy of good, but stupid is the friend of right!
And remember... is only the tip of the iceberg ....
-
@michaa7 said in proof of unintuitivity:
only the tip of the iceberg
Please facilitate change by making some more specific constructive suggestions and making it as easy as possible to empathize with what your needs are. Right now one is left to guess what your perfect calendar UI looks like, apart from it not being Roundcube.
I remembered this older post of mine where I noted some of my own improvement suggestions. Maybe you agree with some points and can contribute some of your own there just to keep similar topics in one place.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/59092/calendars-ui-problems-easy-improvements
-
@WildEnte said in proof of unintuitivity:
... some of my own improvement suggestions.
What about first admiting to suggest other stupid programms as proof of being right is ... a waste of other peoples attention?
But to at least give you an idea:
I absolutly have no clue what the tab (the left part of the calender) is for. It somehow may or may not interact with the right part. (Yesterday the only thing I was able to do there was accidentialy deleting an appointment, yes stupid me ... or WTF)
Selecting an other year (which in most cases will boil down to select the next and then the previous year) could be made by one click using ">" and"<". Instead you click on the indicated year, a popup window with a matrix instead of a list appears. Matrixes are per se unergonomic as far as the imminent orientation and perception of its content and the order therof is concerned. Here it is a waste of space and it has the appearence of a waste of space, it is the contrary to overview, it is a click too much and a waste of everything. And although it is (yet another) LITTLE detail, it is an other OBVIOUS proof of ergonomic blindness. It is obvious. And to whom it is not, they better do not participate in this conversation.
Finding nontheless how to change the year proofes NOTHING, or only something I better refrain to write down.