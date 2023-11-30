Most likely "unintuitivity" does not exist as a word. But it exist as a fact:

I really can't get upset enough about how unintuitiv calender presents itself. A calender as a reminder has to function as intuitive as such a thing can be. Otherwise the makers fail what they claim to do. And here they did.

With Vivaldis calender nearly everything does something which which makes me wonder "why" it does what it does.

The highlight of absentmindedness is where "<" and ">" are located: Left and right of "heute" (EN:today). What does NOT change clicking "<" or ">" is "heute" . Isn't this peculiar? It is even stranger what changes: The timeframe above. And although the timeframe changes the nearby "heute/today" does not?

Wouldn't it be the most intuitive OBVIOUS thing to place those "<" and ">" where they belong, where they DO what they are supposed to do and where it is shown what they do.

You (whoever Vivaldi-worrier or Vivaldi-warrior or Vivaldi-maker you are) may claim: oooohhh, that's one single detail.

It is a detail, as is the the tip of the iceberg. It is not the only one. An the whole iceberg is the thoughtlessness with which all those details are huddled together ...