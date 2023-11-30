Blurry font
SiriusCanopus
Hi,
I have blurry font in Vivaldi. I have seen several topics here but they are not quite helpful.
The issue:
Vivaldi:
Firefox:
System info:
.;cccccccccccccccccccccc;. OS: Fedora release 39 (Thirty Nine) x86_64 .:cccccccccccccccccccccccccc:. Host: 82UH Legion 7 16ARHA7 .;ccccccccccccc;.:dddl:.;ccccccc;. Kernel: 6.6.2-201.fc39.x86_64 .:ccccccccccccc;OWMKOOXMWd;ccccccc:. Uptime: 1 hour, 36 mins .:ccccccccccccc;KMMc;cc;xMMc:ccccccc:. Packages: 3003 (rpm), 33 (flatpak) ,cccccccccccccc;MMM.;cc;;WW::cccccccc, Shell: zsh 5.9 :cccccccccccccc;MMM.;cccccccccccccccc: Resolution: 2560x1600 :ccccccc;oxOOOo;MMM0OOk.;cccccccccccc: DE: GNOME 45.1 cccccc:0MMKxdd:;MMMkddc.;cccccccccccc; WM: Mutter ccccc:XM0';cccc;MMM.;cccccccccccccccc' WM Theme: Flat-Remix-GTK ccccc;MMo;ccccc;MMW.;ccccccccccccccc; Theme: Flat-Remix-GTK-Blue-Dark [GTK2/3] ccccc;0MNc.ccc.xMMd:ccccccccccccccc; Icons: Papirus [GTK2/3] cccccc;dNMWXXXWM0::cccccccccccccc:, Terminal: gnome-terminal cccccccc;.:odl:.;cccccccccccccc:,. CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with Radeon Graphics (16) @ 4.935GHz :cccccccccccccccccccccccccccc:'. GPU: AMD ATI Radeon RX 6700/6700 XT/6750 XT / 6800M/6850M XT .:cccccccccccccccccccccc:;,.. GPU: AMD ATI Radeon 680M '::cccccccccccccc::;,. Memory: 12728MiB / 31272MiB
- Vivaldi version 6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
- Windowing system - Wayland
What has been tried:
- Set GPU settings enabled / disabled
chrome://flags/#enable-gpu-rasterization
- I was thinking if I can do the same as for Visual Studio Code, but I have not found if I can do this:
sudo nano /usr/share/applications/code.desktop -- and change the following lines Exec=/usr/share/code/code --enable-features=WaylandWindowDecorations --ozone-platform-hint=auto --unity-launch %F ... Exec=/usr/share/code/code --enable-features=WaylandWindowDecorations --ozone-platform-hint=auto --new-window %F
Update: Just checked
vivaldi://gpu. Can be issue with the disabled parts?
Graphics Feature Status ======================= * Canvas: Hardware accelerated * Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Disabled * Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled * Compositing: Hardware accelerated * Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled * OpenGL: Enabled * Rasterization: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled * Raw Draw: Disabled * Skia Graphite: Disabled * Video Decode: Hardware accelerated * Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled * Vulkan: Disabled * WebGL: Hardware accelerated * WebGL2: Hardware accelerated * WebGPU: Disabled Driver Bug Workarounds ====================== * adjust_src_dst_region_for_blitframebuffer * clear_pixel_unpack_buffer_before_copyteximage * clear_uniforms_before_first_program_use * count_all_in_varyings_packing * decode_encode_srgb_for_generatemipmap * disable_post_sub_buffers_for_onscreen_surfaces * disable_software_to_accelerated_canvas_upgrade * enable_webgl_timer_query_extensions * exit_on_context_lost * force_cube_map_positive_x_allocation * force_int_or_srgb_cube_texture_complete * init_texture_max_anisotropy * regenerate_struct_names * disabled_extension_GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced * disabled_extension_GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent * disabled_extension_GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y Problems Detected ================= * WebGPU has been disabled via blocklist or the command line. Disabled Features: webgpu * Accelerated rasterization has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line. Disabled Features: rasterization * Accelerated video encode has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line. Disabled Features: video_encode
Can you please help?
mib3berlin
@SiriusCanopus
Hi, Firefox use different font rendering but his looks really blurry.
Here is Opensuse:
I am a bit curious about
* Accelerated rasterization has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line. Disabled Features: rasterization
Can you reset all flags and enable
chrome://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist
The Chromium developer kick often older GPU's, this flag can help to get them working again.
This is on my laptop with older GPU, specs in my signature.
Which GPU are you use?
Graphics Feature Status ======================= * Canvas: Hardware accelerated * Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Disabled * Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled * Compositing: Hardware accelerated * Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled * OpenGL: Enabled * Rasterization: Hardware accelerated * Raw Draw: Disabled * Skia Graphite: Disabled * Video Decode: Hardware accelerated * Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled * Vulkan: Disabled * WebGL: Hardware accelerated * WebGL2: Hardware accelerated * WebGPU: Disabled
SiriusCanopus
@mib3berlin Thank you for the reply.
I was playing with flags. My current setup is
/usr/bin/vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --enable-gpu-rasterization --enable-features=CanvasOopRasterization --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
Still don't get where from
--origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPUcomes from.
I kinda solved the problem by connecting to external monitor. And there Vivaldi and Firefox look almost identical
I went from resolution
2560x1600to
3440x1440. But on native 16:10 laptop's panel I cannot get it work
mib3berlin
@SiriusCanopus
Hm, my screen shot was from a 16:9, 1920X1080 laptop, I have no flags set except
#memory-saver-multi-state-modebut this is independent for fonts.
--flag-switches-begin --enable-features=HighEfficiencyMultistateMode --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=localhost.localdomain;1701628470;670102;1849_TIME23845849 --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml
I don't have set
#smooth-scrollingmanually.
Did you try to reset all flags and enable
chrome://flags/#ignore-gpu-blocklist?
Do you have a dual GPU setup?
It could be Vivaldi use the integrated GPU but should use the external card.
You can use
inxi -Gin a terminal.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Do you use Wayland or X server, Wayland is not officially supported.