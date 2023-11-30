Opening and closing panel and toolbars get progressively slower
Hello, there's a problem that I have been experiencing for the last month or so: Right after I open the browser showing and hiding the panel is quick and snappy. However after a few hours of use it starts taking a few seconds to do it and the CPU spikes to 100% for that period. A restart fixes this for a while, but it happens again eventually. Showing and hiding the rest of the toolbars behaves similarly. I tried deleting everything in my profile folder, but it didn't help.
Yes, I have this problem too. After upgrading to v6.4 (from v6.1 I think) I have an impression, that every opening or closing of a panel, it takes more and more time. But I'm not sure if it's related to passed time or to number of openings/closings.
macOS Ventura 13.5, arm64
Unfortunately, this is not the first time I regret upgrading the browser to the newest version
And I think the same issue is affecting toggling the fullscreen mode, regardless if with the green button on the window bar, or programatically, like on YouTube for example.
SereneSorcerer
If you have extensions installed, one or more of them might be causing the problem. Try disabling all extensions and then enable them one by one to identify if a specific extension is responsible for the slowdown.