Hello!

When I (hold)press on a link I have the Open In New Tab Stack option available even thought I have Enable Tab Stacking off. When I press on this option it opens the link in the background in what looks like two different Tab Stacks. At this point if I press on the Tabs button (lower right) it shows what looks like two different Tab Stacks none of which can be interacted with in the usual way. These two "Tab Stacks" can be moved around or closed and when (any of them) gets closed all browser tabs close and I get sent back Home.

Where can I report this?

Thank you!