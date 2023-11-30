(Big Problem) Translation Problem...( It saying server could not determine the language )
-
akashtufwud062
Translation Problem...( It saying server could not determine the language )
I tried so many times with different language..but every time it gets this error..
Automatic detection is not working
and
The Biggest problem.... The Web page translator icon only appear on Different language website like.. Chinese website.
But think If I want to Read a A English website in Chinese ..there Is no Option at all, Cause the Icon only appear when the site other language rather than English
-
@akashtufwud062 If you change your User Interface language to Chinese (Settings, General), then Vivaldi will offer to translate other languages into Chinese.
Otherwise, use the Translate Panel and translate a few paragraphs at a time.
最大的问题。.... 网页翻译器图标仅出现在不同的语言网站上。.. 中国网站。.
但是,请考虑是否要阅读中文的英语网站。 .根本没有选择,因为图标仅在网站其他语言而不是英语时出现。
-
akashtufwud062
@Pesala How to manually trigger Translator on each page bro ??
-
Pesala Ambassador
@akashtufwud062 As I said, “Change your User Interface Language.”
There may still be some websites that do not play by the rules. Refreshing the page often works to show the icon.
-
akashtufwud062
@Pesala brother i understand..
Can't I manually Trigger the Translator on each ??
that's the problem..Please tell me...any way to do that
-
Search for Feature Requests.
-
mib3berlin
@akashtufwud062
Hi, you cant trigger bad coded pages manually.
On most pages you have a translate button in the address bar, this doesn't depend on you Vivaldi language settings.
www.news.cn for example.
-
@mib3berlin With this forum, there is no translate icon because I am using English (UK) as my UI langauge.
However, if I visit the local language subforms, I do see the translate icon.
-
mib3berlin
@Pesala
Hm, I use English UK too but have the button, strange.
This is Vivaldi 6.4.3160.47 on Linux.
-
@mib3berlin You may have recently visited a forum in another language.
-
- If I visit the German Subforum there is no translate icon
- If I reload the page, the translate icon appears and I can translate the page to another language
- Burmese: သင်မကြာသေးမီကအခြားဘာသာစကားဖြင့်ဖိုရမ်တစ်ခုသို့သွားရောက်ခဲ့ဖူးသည်။.
-
mib3berlin
@Pesala
Haha nice, I have the button in the German sub forum at first load.
Anyway, i don't use the translator in most cases and it does not really work on many pages.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
For example.
Cheers, mib
-
@akashtufwud062 said in (Big Problem) Translation Problem...( It saying server could not determine the language ):
@Pesala brother i understand..
Can't I manually Trigger the Translator on each ??
that's the problem..Please tell me...any way to do that
If you are interested in using an Extension for translation, I use TWP - Translate Web Pages.
It offers manual as well as automatic translation of pages, but it's not available from the Chrome Web Store.
Installation
https://github.com/FilipePS/Traduzir-paginas-web#vivaldi-opera-maxthon-chromium-and-yandex