Unsolved How to use the Mobile Version of Whatsapp on the Sidebar?
reajulhasanraju
Is there any way to use the mobile version of WhatsApp on the sidebar/web panel?
I tried to switch between the Desktop-Mobile Verison, but it's not working. Whenever I switch it to the mobile version, the webpage keeps showing the "Default Download WhatsApp" page, and on the desktop mode, the chats don't look good. I basically need a mobile-friendly version of WhatsApp for easier communication.
Kindly check the attached screenshot. Thanks.