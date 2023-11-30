Tabs are gone when closing
This is somewhat weird and I'm not entirely sure why it is happening.
I noticed this happening on my windows machine first, but know it happened on linux too.
I'm using the workspace feature a lot and until know everything worked like a breeze - but last time on windows I noticed that the tabs are not saved / gone on startup, I thought it was a one time glitch, but it happenend again.
Today I noticed that the same is happening on my linux machine - tabs are just gone.
I don't have the vivaldi version for windows right now, but on linux im on 6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
(will edit this post when I have time to boot into windows)
Best,
Sebastian
mib3berlin
@PeterSeb
Hi, I use workspaces on Linux and Windows 11 but get no tab loss.
Is the setting Last Session still enabled in vivaldi://settings/general/ ?
You can enable Sessions Panel in vivaldi://experiments/
You have to add the new icon with the Toolbar Editor.
There you can set Sessions Auto Save and the last sessions are saved automatically, the default is last 3 sessions.
This is only a workaround if Last Sessions not work.