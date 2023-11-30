This is somewhat weird and I'm not entirely sure why it is happening.

I noticed this happening on my windows machine first, but know it happened on linux too.

I'm using the workspace feature a lot and until know everything worked like a breeze - but last time on windows I noticed that the tabs are not saved / gone on startup, I thought it was a one time glitch, but it happenend again.

Today I noticed that the same is happening on my linux machine - tabs are just gone.

I don't have the vivaldi version for windows right now, but on linux im on 6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

(will edit this post when I have time to boot into windows)

Best,

Sebastian