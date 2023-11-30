I want a setting to align the tab close button to the right.
-
Only in the MacOS version, the tab close button is aligned to the left, but I would like to align it to the right. Currently, I am writing a script and correcting it to the right alignment every time, but it is troublesome as I have to correct it every time Vivaldi is updated. I would like to be able to change it in the settings.
This is the image after correction.
-
SereneSorcerer
As far as I know, Vivaldi does not currently offer a built-in setting to align the tab close button to the right on MacOS. Your approach of using a script to modify the UI is a common workaround among users who want to customize Vivaldi beyond its default settings. So, share your script in the Vivaldi community or forums. Sometimes, community members can offer improved scripts or alternative solutions that are more update-resistant.
-
@SereneSorcerer There's no such option on MacOS? Seems strange.
Settings > Tabs:
-
OakdaleFTL
@Pathduck That's the default!
-
SereneSorcerer
@Pathduck Loooool! I've seen this option somewhere :)) Now it seems like I've lost it. Well, I guess, I need to find it again for you.