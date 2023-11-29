Adressbar add offical app logo
WolfofTeam
İ switched from Samsun browser to Vivaldi,i liked it , but some features i missed to use as photo you can see when entered Instagram address bar has offical logo near of address bar .can you add this feature, also left side of address bar has fav button
@WolfofTeam Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/40099/open-certain-links-in-external-apps Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
