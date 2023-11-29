"New Tab Position" setting different from Open link in background
-
allanfelipebr
Is it possible to open a new tab as the last tab position but open a link in background tab as "After Active Tab"? As I can see, the setting "New Tab Position" takes care of both situations.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@allanfelipebr The New Tab Position setting covers both situations.
- Choose After Active Tab
- Create a Command Chain for New Tab as Last with command New Tab and Move Tabs to End
- Assign a mouse gesture or shortcut to the Command Chain.
New Tab from the default shortcut (Ctrl+T) or by clicking the + button will open a new tab after the active tab. Using the mouse gesture or the assigned command for the chain will open a new tab at the end.
-
allanfelipebr
Nice workaround, thanks. Unfortunately it doesn't work with all methods, but that's better than nothing, since I use the gesture more often than clicking the "+" button.