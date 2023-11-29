F2: auto close the previous tab after opening a link, if it was the start / home page
When you press F2 and open a link and it opens in a new tab (because you have the option set for that).. that is great.
But often you are doing this on a start page. There is no reason to keep the start page around on the previous tab. Please add the ability to auto-close it in this situation. It is annoying to constantly have to close them after opening something via F2
@dalinar Use Shift+Enter to open in the current tab if "Open Links in New Tab" is enabled.