problem with zooming using trackpad Vivaldi browser
estou com um problema referente ao zoom da página utilizando notebook, usando outros navegadores consigo dar zoom pelo trackpad do notebook e o zoom era aplicado na tela, como se fosse a lupa, porém no Vivaldi o zoom é aplicado na página, tem alguma forma de desativar esse zoom na página utilizando o trackpad?
I have a problem with zooming the page using a notebook, using other browsers I can zoom using the notebook's trackpad and the zoom was applied to the screen, as if it were a magnifying glass, but in Vivaldi the zoom is applied to the page, is there any way to disable this zoom on the page using the trackpad?
@leunz If you go to
vivaldi://settings/webpages/and disable the option
Use Ctrl+Scroll to Zoom Page, then zoom will act like zooming in on a picture instead of scaling up the individual contents of the page when you pinch zoom with a trackpad.
@nomadic worked, thank you