Recover Accidentally Deleted Speed Dial
-
teejayrosene
I mistakenly removed the Speed Dial folder from the bookmarks bar while organizing my bookmarks. How can I restore it to its default state, ensuring that the Speed Dial page includes all its original links, such as the Vivaldia game, and that the folder is reinstated on the bookmarks bar?
-
@teejayrosene From the bookmark panel, you should find the speeddial folder into deleted folder. You just have to move it back in your bookmark folder and, if need, tick the speed dial box:
-
mib3berlin
@teejayrosene
Hi, all deleted bookmarks/folders are in the trash bin in the bookmark panel.
Move the Speed Dial folder out of the bin, you may have to mark it as speed dial and/or bookmark bar folder in the context menu again.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: To slow.
-
teejayrosene
Yes! That's perfect, thanks everyone.