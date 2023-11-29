Popup size/layout issue on second monitor
Hi all
On my primary monitor (2560 x 1600, scaled 150%), the site settings/data popup appears perfectly:
However, on my second monitor (2560 x 1440, scaled 100%, positioned vertically above the primary), the same popup is too small:
The same occurs with the password popup.
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision ffeecce856716d84d467e6106d88448ad58dab55
OS Windows 11 Version 21H2 (Build 22000.2057)
JavaScript V8 11.8.172.18
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/118.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Users\reaan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml --restart --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end
Executable Path C:\Users\reaan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\reaan\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Variations Seed Type Null
Active Variations 5e3a236d-59e286d0
Extensions Lastpass, Tampermonkey, EPUBreader, scrapy.co.za
Pesala Ambassador
@reaanb No surprise there. The monitors are the same width, but the primary is scaled up by 150%.
What do you expect to happen?
Hi @Pesala, thanks for responding
When I drag the window from my primary to secondary monitor and it gets resized, I expect the popups to get resized accordingly so that they're usable. Everything else in Vivaldi gets resized correctly.
DoctorG Ambassador
@reaanb What happens if you minimise and maximise or resize the window?
Hi @DoctorG
Minimize, restore, maximize and resize all make no difference.
mib3berlin
@reaanb
Hi, I test this with 125:100% on 1920x1080 and 1280x1024 and it scale fine.
Moving the browser window from one display to the other.
150:100% work, too.
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.44, Windows 11 23H2
DoctorG Ambassador
@reaanb Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG Done, thanks - VB-102013
@mib3berlin Thanks for testing - the Windows update may make a difference. I guess I should update at some point.