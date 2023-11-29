Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Nearly every time I try to pull a tab out of a window, vivaldi crashes. This happens on every computer I use, both macos and windows, and I have never had this problem with Chrome or Firefox.
