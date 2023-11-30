① Vivaldi's translations have major problems with Chinese users' browsers that have lasted for years without improvement.

When you open any non-Chinese page, the translation language displayed will always be Albanian, and even if it's set to Chinese, it will revert to the Albanian option the next time.

Opened chrome://settings/languages and found that there is no 中文 - Chinese option at all in the language options.

② The win10 system is set to dark mode, can the browser be set to light mode.

Even though I set the theme to light in the theme, the interface of settings and bookmarks are still black, if it is possible, can it be like firefox, the interface is white after setting it to light mode, (even though the win10 system is set to dark mode).