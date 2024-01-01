Please allow the browser dark mode not to follow the system settings.
The win10 system is set to dark mode, can the browser be set to light mode.
Even though I set the theme to light in the theme, the interface of settings and bookmarks are still black, if it is possible, can it be like firefox, the interface is white after setting it to light mode, (even though the win10 system is set to dark mode).
There's no one?
@oooz
Hi, the issue with Chinese/Albanian is a bug: VB-92727
It is confirmed but not fixed yet.
The Vivaldi menus are system menus, I am not sure this can be changed on Windows but I am mainly a Linux user.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin After changing WIN10 to light mode, Vivaldi can really change to light mode, but I hope the system is in dark mode and the browser is in light mode. Instead of mixing the two. Thank you for your reply.
@oooz
Yes, as I mention it use the system menus.
I cant check at windows at moment, can you try to change the settings in Appearance > Theme?
Open
chrome://settings/appearancein the address bar.
@mib3berlin
Vivaldi is the same as chrome. Firefox can put win10 in dark mode, but the browser is in light mode. It would be nice if it could be customized.
Aaron Translator
试试自定义主题
@oooz, as workarround
Dark/light mode DarkReader
Translation problem
As extension Linguist , or well for desktop Crow Translate.
All FOSS and both translators multi-engine for 125 lengages
@Catweazle
It is not the Dark/light mode of the web page, but the browser bookmarks and sets the color of the page.
Translators recommend this one, (for Chinese)
Incorrect default target language in translator (Albanian instead Chinese)
VB-92727
Is fixed internally.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin
Oh, I tested it and really fixed it. Thank you for your information.
But the dark mode remains the same.