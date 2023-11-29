password export or syncing does not work
need to reinstall my windows, but neither the vivaldi sync system or the manual password export is working.
are my passwords lost? how do i get them out?
mib3berlin
@jbp001
Hi, the export issue is a bug, open
chrome://password-manager/settings
and export from there.
Some users report sync problems, me too, the sync server is not working correctly at moment.
Bad timing for you, I fear.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92834/bug-long-time-cross-platform-sync-issue-always-shows-this-and-never-sync-in-real-time/7
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin Thanks, i'll make do with the export thing