Hi, I am using the mail client of Vivaldi 6.4.3160.44 on two Windows systems.

One outlook account I am accessing on both systems.

When searching for/filtering for

(from:missing-host-name)

one mail client lists all spam mails, the other one doesn't find anything.

The software version is exactly the same on both systems. Only the digits for "Aktive Variationen"/Active Variants is different on the Vivaldi "About"-Page.

Regarding the search-term: I guess that MS spam-filter replaces the original e-mail address by "missing-host-name" to mark spam mail. Could anyone confirm this?

How do I fix this different behavior?

Rgds,

Michael