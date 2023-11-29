@ingolftopf said:

The latest few updates are bringing useless features and tons of bugs. The browser is getting unstable after each update.

I have not had this experience.

It works smoothly for me and I am very satisfied.

Please write a bug report.

Could it be due to the mobile phone model or the Android version?

They are trying to be inline with the chromium development. But chromium is developing too fast with tons of bugs which Vivaldi team can't fix obviously. There are other Chromium browsers where there are no such bugs. Probably they have bigger teams to fix the chromium bugs or their teams have completely their own solutions for e.g the passowrd manager, the speed dial etc.

So from an year or so the Andoid version is receiving only ui bug fixes and chromium bumps. No bugs in the functionality are fixed. So for me this is not a stable browser anymore. So the same approach is now present on the desktop browser. Which is not good also.