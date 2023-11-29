Minor update(2) for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.4
mariap Vivaldi Team
This update includes a security fix from the Chromium team for CVE-2023-6345.
Click here to see the full blog post
MrDanielHarka
Nice!
Noooooo
The password manager is broken agaaaaaain.
Why such useless updates....
@venetin
This was a high risk security update, use:
vivaldi://password-manager/
Cheers, mib
Aaron Translator
wating for a new snap
This is not working on Android.
The big issue is that I will need to setup the browser again, because I am forced to revert to the old version (103). The good news is that I only updated one of my Android devices so I can safely avoid this broken version.
I am considering to stop updating Vivaldi browser both on Android and on Desktop. The latest few updates are bringing useless features and tons of bugs. The browser is getting unstable after each update. If Vivaldi continue in this direction I will be forced to switch to another browser. But for now I will stop the updates.
@venetin
I am sorry, was not aware we are on a Android thread.
Some saboteur has infiltrated your company and is destroying your browser. I had to switch to another browser (Kiwi).
ingolftopf Ambassador
@venetin said in Minor update(2) for Vivaldi Android Browser 6.4:
The latest few updates are bringing useless features and tons of bugs. The browser is getting unstable after each update.
I have not had this experience.
It works smoothly for me and I am very satisfied.
Please write a bug report.
Could it be due to the mobile phone model or the Android version?
They are trying to be inline with the chromium development. But chromium is developing too fast with tons of bugs which Vivaldi team can't fix obviously. There are other Chromium browsers where there are no such bugs. Probably they have bigger teams to fix the chromium bugs or their teams have completely their own solutions for e.g the passowrd manager, the speed dial etc.
So from an year or so the Andoid version is receiving only ui bug fixes and chromium bumps. No bugs in the functionality are fixed. So for me this is not a stable browser anymore. So the same approach is now present on the desktop browser. Which is not good also.
daisyflower
I have problem with Tab Stacking.
If I turn off Tab Stacking in Tab Setting, "Open in new tab stack" still appear when I long tap in web link/URL.
when I press "Open in new tab stack" make vivaldi browser Crash.
@daisyflower
Hi, this is fixed in an internal version.
I hope we get an update for 6.4.
Cheers, mib
daisyflower
@mib3berlin: thank you