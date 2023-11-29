Hi Vivaldiers

thank you so much for bringing Vivaldi to IOS! It's working great and the ability of syncing everything across my Linux/Windows/Android/IOS-devices is awesome.

In terms of efficiency I am only missing one simple feature:

In IOS it would be very useful to have a button in the navigation bar that opens the speed-dial because most users will not always want to open a new tab. An other option for achieving a quick access could be to show the complete speed-dial underneath when the addressbar is touched.

Would it be easily possible to add this feature to Vivaldi?

This would be great

Regards, Hopeman