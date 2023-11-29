Button or addressbar for quickly accessing speed-dial
MacHopeman
Hi Vivaldiers
thank you so much for bringing Vivaldi to IOS! It's working great and the ability of syncing everything across my Linux/Windows/Android/IOS-devices is awesome.
In terms of efficiency I am only missing one simple feature:
In IOS it would be very useful to have a button in the navigation bar that opens the speed-dial because most users will not always want to open a new tab. An other option for achieving a quick access could be to show the complete speed-dial underneath when the addressbar is touched.
Would it be easily possible to add this feature to Vivaldi?
This would be great
Regards, Hopeman
SereneSorcerer
This idea sounds actually pretty cool. BTW, I'm glad that Vivaldi works fine for you. But, TBH, I've faced some issues with it. Hopefully, after the update, it will run smoothly.