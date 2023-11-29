Sync not working
I have used Vivaldi browser for several years and never had any issues. I have had to reinstall Windows several times in the last few days, which required reinstalling Vivaldi. No problems with Sync until today. I just get an error message about the sync server and to retry. I have retried many times, restarted Windows, uninstalled/reinstalled Vivaldi and nothing. It has been 7-8 hours with the same problem. I searched the net for any information and found nothing. Is there an actuall server issue or what, and do we have any time frame on fixes?
mib3berlin
@adsneller
Hi, I have issues with some installs but not with others.
I have informed the developer but the office is closed until 9.00 MEZ.
This is not your new installation.
Cheers, mib
Getting same issue on Android tablet and mobile. Haven't checked Windows PC.
https://vivaldistatus.com says Sync Operational, but I do have errors, today.
DoctorG Ambassador
Yes, many users have such problems, it is a server-sided error.
DoctorG Ambassador
Sync works now!