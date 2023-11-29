Aberration from Standard Browser Behavior in Checking for Updates
lavanyadeepak
Most browsers these days do not have an explicit option like Check for Updates. Applies to Firefox, Chrome, Opera, Brave etc. When you try using their About option it automatically checks for updates besides their in-built auto-check script.
However I feel Vivaldi's About screen is just a static page and there is a separate option for Check for Updates.
I was wondering if there was a reason for Vivaldi team to go this separate route?
mib3berlin
mib3berlin
Hi, I am not a member of the Vivaldi team but I guess the user should decide if one want an update or not.
You cant disable auto update in Chrome but for Vivaldi, for example.
Cheers, mib
Vivaldi isn't the other browsers. We choose it because it's different. Else we all would use Chrome and there would be no choice.
Pesala Ambassador
@lavanyadeepak Vivaldi recommend keeping the browser up to date to address security issues, but many users prefer to update manually when they are not busy.
If one does modding, one almost certainly wants checking for updates to be manual. (Or rather applying updates, but to a certain extent they boil down to the same thing, and I would rather not have a reminder about applying an update in my address bar.)
DoctorG Ambassador
@valiowk you can disable updates in Vivaldi Settings → General.
@DoctorG I know that, I was explaining to the OP why one might want manual checking for updates.
DoctorG Ambassador
@valiowk Sorry, my misunderstanding.