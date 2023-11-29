Make history and bookmarked website content text searchable
-
I'm sure this has been requested before but the forums search isn't working well for me: the original Presto based Opera had this feature (being able to search the actual text content of your history, not just the page title or URL). With modern computers having SSD's and much faster CPU's, this feature would be better and more practical to implement than ever. I even made a UI mock of what this would look like, basically something similar to a web search engine results page (apologies for basing the mock on Chrome, I originally filed it there but they don't seem interested ( link url)