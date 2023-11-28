Just added a recurring reminder to calendar and Vivaldi locked up, wouldn't respond to any clicks or keyboard input. So, force closed it, open it again and same problem, the status bar says loading email client or something similar.

If I click an email link, vivaldi opens that link ok and I can even click inside the link window and load other pages, but the menus, tabs and bookmarks bar, sidebar etc are all inactive, only the actual web window responds.

The big question, how do I get back to normal? I need to close calendar I expect, tried that and it responded for a second then locked again, and on next restart the calendar panel was back. I suspect the issue is that one of the tabs is the calendar itself, even though it isn't the active tab.

Not sure which version of vivaldi as I can't actually access the menu to check, but it would be the latest, or close to it.

Anyone got any ideas how to fix this without losing my sessions and tabs, which are pretty much critical? Yes, I have them synced, but have been burned by other browser sync systems that didn't work well, so don't want to just delete vivaldi and hope that syncing will fix everything.