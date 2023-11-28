Vivaldi locking on startup, a calendar fault?
Just added a recurring reminder to calendar and Vivaldi locked up, wouldn't respond to any clicks or keyboard input. So, force closed it, open it again and same problem, the status bar says loading email client or something similar.
If I click an email link, vivaldi opens that link ok and I can even click inside the link window and load other pages, but the menus, tabs and bookmarks bar, sidebar etc are all inactive, only the actual web window responds.
The big question, how do I get back to normal? I need to close calendar I expect, tried that and it responded for a second then locked again, and on next restart the calendar panel was back. I suspect the issue is that one of the tabs is the calendar itself, even though it isn't the active tab.
Not sure which version of vivaldi as I can't actually access the menu to check, but it would be the latest, or close to it.
Anyone got any ideas how to fix this without losing my sessions and tabs, which are pretty much critical? Yes, I have them synced, but have been burned by other browser sync systems that didn't work well, so don't want to just delete vivaldi and hope that syncing will fix everything.
Ok, with some judicious closing, restarting and trying to kill calendar, managed to get it to close and vivaldi is back. needless to say, calendar/mail is now turned off.
Version is 6.2.3105.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Win 10 Pro, in case anyone wants to investigate this issue.
@ledsales
I use calendar since it was introduced, never saw this.
What do you meant with kill the calendar, remove it?
By the way, we are at Vivaldi 6.4 since some time.
By kill the calendar, I meant close the calendar panel and tab. Took a while, but it became sort of accessible and let me close it.
I'm wondering if the issue was that I created a repeating reminder that had no end date, so maybe it was creating thousands of reminders and adding them to the calendar. Shouldn't be a problem, though, do that in outlook all the time.
@ledsales
AH OK, you meant the web calendar, I don't use this but I guess you are right. It create events to the end of time.
I use the internal mail and calendar client.
Maybe other user can help here.
Should a moderator move this thread to the webmail section?
It is not really a Vivaldi for Windows issue.
It's the internal calendar and mail clients, a web calendar would be hosted on the web, this isn't that, this is the calendar that appears when you turn on "use mail and calendar" in settings. But yes, I think it was trying to create infinite events, which is a bad thing, there should be an upper limit, say 20 years into the future or whatever.
@ledsales
I use my test profile and the event created once a week endless takes one second, I try to add a endless task, too.
Like this?
Yes, I set the task for every second day, forever. Note that I had done this before, but deleted the task when it was no longer needed, so it may have just been one of those things.