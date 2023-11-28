Minor update (4) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.4
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes security improvements from the Chromium project, including a fix for CVE-2023-6345.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
1st updated :knight:
-
Ha, second
-
[Chromium] Upgraded to 118.0.5993.161
-
sev7en Ambassador
Thanks for the update
-
CVE-2023-6345
"This high-severity zero-day vulnerability stems from an integer overflow weakness within the Skia open-source 2D graphics library, posing risks ranging from crashes to the execution of arbitrary code (Skia is also used as a graphics engine by other products like ChromeOS, Android, and Flutter).
"The bug was reported on Friday, November 24, by Benoît Sevens and Clément Lecigne, two security researchers with Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG).
"Google TAG is known for uncovering zero-days, often exploited by state-sponsored hacking groups in spyware campaigns targeting high-profile individuals like journalists and opposition politicians."
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/google-chrome-emergency-update-fixes-6th-zero-day-exploited-in-2023/
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@zeeth: Thanks. If you do run other browsers (only for testing, obviously ) make sure you check for updates. Most of the other Chromium based browsers (besides us and Chrome) are lagging a bit. I have a little bot on mastodon that checks how various desktop browsers are doing with regards to updates
-
muurierakko
@Ruarí said in Minor update (4) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.4:
@zeeth: Thanks. If you do run other browsers (only for testing, obviously ) make sure you check for updates. Most of the other Chromium based browsers (besides us and Chrome) are lagging a bit. I have a little bot on mastodon that checks how various desktop browsers are doing with regards to updates
Just curious, what is causing this lagging? I have notice also lagging on Vivaldi.
-
@muurierakko said in Minor update (4) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.4:
Just curious, what is causing this lagging? I have notice also lagging on Vivaldi.
- falling behind, not keeping up the pace
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/lagging
- falling behind, not keeping up the pace
-
muurierakko
@Pathduck I meant lagging on chromium based browsers.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
@muurierakko I guess this should be obligatory reading first : https://vivaldi.com/blog/lets-go-under-the-browser-hood-with-vivaldis-yngve/
-
guinnessdotsquirrel Ambassador
Hi,
Is there anyway you might be able to build an arm64 version of this browser?
-
mib3berlin
@guinnessdotsquirrel
Hi, as far as I know there are only snapshots (Beta) builds for Arm:
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/something-for-the-weekend-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3201-4/
Cheers, mib
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
@zeeth said in Minor update (4) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.4:
CVE-2023-6345
"This high-severity zero-day vulnerability stems from an integer overflow weakness within the Skia open-source 2D graphics library, ...
Thank you for your comments.
(Can't find the Christmas Tony with the cap here.)
-
ingolftopf Ambassador
@yngve said in Minor update (4) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.4:
@muurierakko I guess this should be obligatory reading first : https://vivaldi.com/blog/lets-go-under-the-browser-hood-with-vivaldis-yngve/
Thanks again for this good article.
Maybe just post the Christmas Tony here too, like on Vivaldi Mastodon, social.vivaldi.net ?