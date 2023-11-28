Profile switching triggered by Focus
-
I would like to see the ability to switch Vivaldi (Work, Personal) profiles based on my current focus mode in iOS or macOS.
I believe this may be blocked on mobile as I can only have a single logged in profile at the time of writing this.
-
OakdaleFTL
You need to post this in the Feature Requests forum.
(I can see it, as an option...)
-
SereneSorcerer
As far as I know, the Vivaldi browser can't automatically switch profiles based on the focus mode in iOS or macOS. It's got lots of cool customizations and ways to manage profiles, but syncing up with the focus mode on these operating systems to switch profiles automatically isn't something it does. Plus, on mobile, especially iOS, you usually can't run more than one profile at a time in browsers.