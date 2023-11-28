Website crashes vivaldi everytime I use it.
When I use Autotempest.com, Vivaldi will crash and when you reopen it (assuming you have the setting to restore last page(s)), it crashes again, unless you are quick enough to click the x to close that page.
I have disabled all extensions on my system.
I can recreate this every time I go to the site run a search and start browsing the cars.
Windows 11
23H2 build 22631.2715
Vivaldi version
6.0.2979.15
mib3berlin
@ICwater
Hi, no issues on my Linux box with Vivaldi 6.4.3160.44, ad blocker en/disabled.
Please update Vivaldi, 6.0 is very old.
I can test on Windows 11 23H2 later.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Same on Windows 11 23H2 Build 25997.1010.
The latest version is 6.4.3160.44. Please, upgrade your browser and try again.
That might have fixed it - I thought I had auto update on.
I will update if it crashes again.
Thanks.