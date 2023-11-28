Hello,

I love Vivaldi overall, but one strange phenomenon is that when I create a shortcut/app for a webpage (in this case I use Gmail/Google Calendar in standalone app windows) they will sometimes seemingly randomly move into a tab in my open browser window. When I attempt to launch the "app" again it will often start opening in a window and jump into a tab as it loads. When this happens, I sometimes have to keep the tab version open when opening the app for it to load in it's own window.

Any idea why this happens? I only use the Google apps so I can't comment on this behaviour with other apps.

Thanks

Josh