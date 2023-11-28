email signature
If you go Settings, display all, mail accounts, signature, my email signature is just the way i want it.
however, if you go compose the email pops up with my signature at the bottom as it was designated to be, but the signature is not the same that i set up in the beginning of this post above.
I just need it to drop down a line....and can't seem to get it to take....thank you...b3
@Smeeding2535 said in email signature:
That is drop down a line within the signature itself....
i am on linux mint cinnamon victoria...not kde
yojimbo274064400
Can you post a redacted screenshot of the issue or explain it in greater detail?