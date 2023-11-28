File can not be downloaded
This file can not be downloaded in Vivaldi browser but can be downloaded in Google Chrome
https://media-www.micron.com/-/media/client/global/documents/products/software/storage-executive-software/storageexecutive_windows.exe?rev=11e2142635324f08b82acc591472f91a
@vozmen I just downloaded
storageexecutive_windows.exefrom the link in Vivaldi, no problem at all
strange, i tried more than 10 times with no luck, and chrome did download it with the single try
haha, now vivaldi has downloaded it as well.
so may be there was an issue with micron servers, but i assure you i did try more than 10 times
@vozmen The pipes of the internets do indeed work in mysterious ways...
vivaldi even did crash one time somewhere in between that tries:
Faulting application name: vivaldi.exe, version: 6.4.3160.44, time stamp: 0x6553f09e
Faulting module name: ntdll.dll, version: 10.0.22621.2506, time stamp: 0xbced4b82
Exception code: 0xc0000409
Fault offset: 0x000000000008ebef
Faulting process id: 0x0x5360
Faulting application start time: 0x0x1DA21D0FAC22173
Faulting application path: C:\Users\vozme\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Faulting module path: C:\Windows\SYSTEM32\ntdll.dll
Report Id: 90337b17-e1fe-49a2-88c9-03fa5aa14dc0
Faulting package full name:
Faulting package-relative application ID:
Fault bucket , type 0
Event Name: BEX64
Response: Not available
Cab Id: 0
Problem signature:
P1: vivaldi.exe
P2: 6.4.3160.44
P3: 6553f09e
P4: ntdll.dll
P5: 10.0.22621.2506
P6: bced4b82
P7: 000000000008ebef
P8: c0000409
P9: 000000000000000a
P10:
Analysis symbol:
Rechecking for solution: 0
Report Id: 90337b17-e1fe-49a2-88c9-03fa5aa14dc0
Report Status: 4
Hashed bucket:
Cab Guid: 0
anyway, please, close this tree as it started working just all of a sudden
@vozmen Please mark as "Resolved" yourself as described at https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/675305
if user can not mark as resolved without any guide - this is the strong sing UI/UX is really having issue ((
will do anyway