Every single website I visit now has a dark grey background. I do not know how or why this has happened. My computer is not set to dark mode. I have reset the Appearance and Themes section of the Vivaldi settings to their defaults as well.
@jrcorwin Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Thank you, but none of these options resolved the problem.
@jrcorwin Your screenshot looks like the result of changing the flag:
vivaldi://flags/#enable-force-dark
Although how someone could do so accidentally and not understand what they did is a question I guess...
@jrcorwin Then it must be an extension, that's all it can be.
OR did you change Windows into High Contrast mode?