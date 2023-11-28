@CryptoNeed I have no idea what the "incompatible combination" message means, and I doubt you'll get an answer unless a developer who knows the code happens to step by.

Since the message is logged by update_notifier_main I guess it's safe to assume it's something to do with the update settings.

But your command line is totally out of whack.

The EXE is supposed to live in a folder named Application, not in the version name folder. I don't know what you've done here, but if you do weird stuff you can expect weird results is what I'm saying.