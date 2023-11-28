Solved What does the "Incompatible combination of switches" message in the "vivaldi_installer.log" file say?
CryptoNeed
Vivaldi: 6.4.3160.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.2604)
Command Line: "D:\d\run\vivaldi\6.4.3160.44\vivaldi.exe" --user-data-dir="d:\d\run\vivaldi\settings" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=WebGPU --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path: D:\d\run\vivaldi\6.4.3160.44\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path: d:\d\run\vivaldi\settings\Default
Starts the standalone version of the browser with the command:
D:\d\run\vivaldi\vivaldi.exe --user-data-dir="d:\d\run\vivaldi\settings"
Each time the browser is launched, a message of the form "[1128/160525.225:ERROR:update_notifier_main.cc(716)] Incompatible combination of switches"
is added to the log file "c:\Users\UserName\AppData\Local\Temp\vivaldi_installer.log"
Does this message say there is something wrong with the startup command line?
@CryptoNeed Extracting a exe file was never a valid installation, for no Windows program on any Windows version.
And i can not answer why your weird "installation" mode breaks updater. It was your experiment which broke something.
Sorry to say: we can not help when users doing unofficial things.
mib3berlin
@CryptoNeed
Hi, I did not test this but I guess you don't need the --user-data-dir in the start command.
If you installed in D:\ Vivaldi use this path as default path.
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin I use this tip link text to work with different profiles. So I have to specify the directory explicitly via a parameter.
mib3berlin
@CryptoNeed
Is this not the
--profile-directorycommand?
Maybe @Pathduck steps by, he knows better.
Cheers, mib
@CryptoNeed I have no idea what the "incompatible combination" message means, and I doubt you'll get an answer unless a developer who knows the code happens to step by.
Since the message is logged by
update_notifier_mainI guess it's safe to assume it's something to do with the update settings.
But your command line is totally out of whack.
The EXE is supposed to live in a folder named Application, not in the version name folder. I don't know what you've done here, but if you do weird stuff you can expect weird results is what I'm saying.
@CryptoNeed Using --user-data-dir is not a problem at all, my desktop shortcuts work, each started seperate. I tested on my 6.4 Stable + 6.5 Soprano as "Standalone" installation and my 6.5 Nightly as installation "For User", all residing under P:\ in different folders.
Which installation type is your 6.4.3160.44? How do you start with such profile parameter?
@Pathduck Thanks for the tip. Indeed, I don't use the installer to install the standalone version so not following the directory naming conventions might be a problem. I don't have any other problems with this installation though.
-
@DoctorG I don't use the stock .exe installer to install the standalone version. The launch is done via a shortcut with a command line key.
DoctorG Ambassador
@CryptoNeed And how had you installed the Vivaldi before?
@DoctorG Extract the subdirectory \Vivaldi-bin from the .exe file to the target directory.
@CryptoNeed Well, extracting the exe and 7z file is not the same as installing. Such never worked correctly.
That was your wrong assumption.
Where did you had found such idea to "install" Vivaldi?
-
@DoctorG As I mentioned above, this setup does not cause any problems other than the one mentioned in the title.
And what does the installer do in standalone version installation mode besides putting the necessary files in the specified directory?
-
